Senator Brandon Creighton named Chancellor of Texas Tech University System

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents unanimously appointed Texas Senator Brandon Creighton as the system’s sixth chancellor and chief executive officer during a special meeting on Sept. 30.

Creighton will officially assume the role effective Nov. 19, following the state-mandated 21-day waiting period after being named sole finalist for the position earlier this month.

“The Texas Tech University System will set the national standard for higher education, and it will be an honor to join the system family and to lead the charge as the next Chancellor. With the confidence of the Board of Regents and the strength of our faculty, staff, and students, we will expand opportunities, pioneer new innovations, and ensure the TTU System continues to exemplify the best of what drives Texas and the nation forward.” - Sen. Brandon Creighton

Creighton will become chancellor-elect immediately after resigning from the Texas Senate and will work closely with outgoing chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., to facilitate a smooth leadership transition. Dr. Mitchell will move into an advisory role as chancellor emeritus and president emeritus of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center starting Nov. 19, continuing to support the TTU System.

“The Texas Tech University System is entering an exciting new chapter, and Senator Creighton is the right leader to guide us forward. His proven commitment to higher education, rural communities and economic development reflects the very mission of our system. With his leadership, I am confident we will continue to expand opportunities for our students, strengthen our impact across Texas and elevate the national profile of the system.” - Cody Campbell, TTU Board of Regents Chairman

Background

An eighth-generation Texan from Conroe, Creighton started his legislative career in 2007 serving District 16 in the Texas House of Representatives.

Since 2014, he has represented District 4 in the Texas Senate, which includes parts of Montgomery, Harris, Chambers, Jefferson and Galveston counties.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Education K-16, he has led reforms, promoted research investments like the Texas University Fund, and shaped policies on education that support students, faculty and communities across the state of Texas.

Throughout nearly 20 years in the Texas Legislature, he has advanced priorities in higher education, energy, agriculture and economic development, advocating for rural access to education, health care and workforce development.

Education

Creighton holds a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from Oklahoma City University School of Law.

Creighton has experience as an attorney, real-estate developer and rancher, with longstanding ties to West Texas and rural communities served by the TTU System.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.