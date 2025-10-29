Sen. Cornyn backs bill to fund SNAP benefits for Texans amid government shutdown

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXXV) — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn signed on as a cosponsor of legislation that would provide uninterrupted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to about 3.5 million Texans during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The bill, known as the Keep SNAP Funded Act, would fully fund the program retroactive to the start of the shutdown. It is being led in the Senate by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Cornyn said the measure is needed to protect vulnerable residents as the U.S. Department of Agriculture runs out of money for SNAP during the lapse in appropriations.

“Senate Democrats have voted against funding SNAP and reopening the government more than a dozen times already, forcing vulnerable Texans to go hungry as the holidays are fast approaching. This legislation would ensure our most vulnerable mothers, children and families across the Lone Star State have the assistance they desperately need.” - Sen. John Cornyn

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, SNAP benefits in the state will not be issued starting Nov. 1 without congressional action. Nationally, about 42 million Americans rely on the program.

The shutdown began Oct. 1 after lawmakers failed to pass a continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government. Cornyn has repeatedly criticized Senate Democrats for opposing the GOP-backed funding proposals, accusing them of political obstruction.

