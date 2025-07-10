Sen. Angela Paxton files for divorce from Attorney General Ken Paxton

TEXAS (KXXV) — State Sen. Angela Paxton announced Thursday she has filed for divorce from her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation,” Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, said in a post on X. “But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

Attorney General Paxton is currently running against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in next year’s Republican primary. He has been the attorney general since 2015. In 2023, he was impeached by the Texas House of Representatives on allegations of corruption that included charges related to an extramarital affair. He was acquitted by the Senate.

Senator Paxton was elected in 2019 to represent the North Texas Senate district that her husband represented before his elevation to statewide office. She attended Ken Paxton's trial before the Senate, but did not vote on the outcome.

