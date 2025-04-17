Watch Now
See how Texas House members voted on school vouchers

Texas House of Representatives Members vote on an amendment for Senate Bill 2 in the House Chamber in Austin on April 16, 2025.
TEXAS (KXXV) — After several hours of heated debate, the Texas House approved a measure that would create a private school vouchers program in the state.

The legislation would allocate $1 billion to the program and create education savings accounts that families could use for private school tuition and other school-related expenses. Most participating families would receive over $10,000 a year.

Creating such a program has been a top legislative priority for Gov. Greg Abbott for several years.

Here’s a breakdown of how each lawmaker voted on the measure:

