Salvation Army serves thousands amid Central Texas flood recovery

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Salvation Army continues to provide critical aid to flood survivors and first responders in Central Texas following the catastrophic July 4 flooding that claimed more than 80 lives.

Five mobile kitchens are currently serving meals, snacks, and beverages in the most severely impacted areas, including Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, and San Angelo.

Since launching response efforts on July 4, The Salvation Army has distributed 2,670 meals, 3,726 snacks, and 16,265 drinks, in addition to 87 cleanup kits and 131 hygiene kits.

For Kerrville-based Volunteer Coordinator Katie Beauchamp, this disaster response is deeply personal.“I’ve worked in disaster relief in Houston and McAllen, but I’ve never experienced anything of this scale in my own community,” said Beauchamp.

“The outpouring of donations and volunteer support has been incredible. Everyone here just wants to help.”In addition to food and supplies, The Salvation Army is also providing Emotional and Spiritual Care (ESC) to those affected. Beginning Tuesday, seven trained ESC staff will begin offering counseling and emotional support to survivors and responders grappling with the trauma.“This disaster hits close to home,” Beauchamp said.

“Many of our staff lost everything in the flood—including pets. The greatest need now is prayer and financial support to continue our work.”The Salvation Army is also overseeing local volunteer coordination and donation management, critical yet complex operations that are essential to the ongoing recovery process.

Additional Emergency Disaster Services personnel are en route to support logistics, volunteer operations, and supply distribution efforts in the coming days.

To contribute to the ongoing response, financial donations can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Officials say 100% of disaster-designated donations will go directly to relief efforts for affected individuals and families.For updates and specific feeding site locations, visit www.salarmyeds.org.

