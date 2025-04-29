Watch Now
WATCH: Rollins, Kennedy visit College Station, marking 100th day of Trump’s 2nd term

AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., at a Turning Point Action campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, Ga.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took a trip to College Station on Tuesday, April 29, to discuss food security and highlight the contributions of American farmers in the effort to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Rollins, a Texas A&M University alumna, began the day at 8:30 a.m. with a closed-press roundtable at the Texas A&M Beef Center, where the focus will be on efforts to combat the New World Screwworm — a parasitic pest that has long threatened livestock health

Rollins and Kennedy also took a tour of several research facilities at Texas A&M.

Afterward, the cabinet secretaries will visit Sawyer Farms in Hillsboro.

