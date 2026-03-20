CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Gas prices continue to climb fast, with Texas averaging $3.40 a gallon. According to AAA, that is up $1 from just a few weeks ago.

As prices rise, travelers are starting to feel the pinch just heading out of town. AAA data shows drivers are paying more than $1 more at the pump today than they were a couple of weeks ago, forcing many to adjust their weekend plans and budgets.

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Rising gas prices in Texas hit drivers and local businesses as the state average reaches $3.40 a gallon

"Yeah, we're headed to San Antonio and it just cost me 60 bucks and I'd already filled up before we left," Crystal Dubois said.

It is not just drivers. Local businesses are also feeling the impact of rising gas prices. AAA reports higher fuel costs are pushing operating expenses up, especially for companies that rely on travel.

Diesel has surpassed $5, and business owners say those small increases may not seem like much, but over time they can impact both their bottom line and what customers pay. Manuel Chavez is the owner of Chavez Roofing.

"Yes, definitely, yes, we've got to increase, not a whole lot, but at least a couple of cents. To kind of be in between," Manuel Chavez said.

While prices can shift week to week, drivers should expect these costs to stay a factor in their budgets as we head into the spring travel season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

