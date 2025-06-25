Rep. Jasmine Crockett drops bid for influential post on House oversight panel

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett withdrew from the race to become the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight Committee, marking the Dallas Democrat’s second defeat in her attempt to climb the ranks of congressional leadership.

Crockett confirmed her decision to bow out of the race in a text to The Texas Tribune early Tuesday.

House Democrats picked Rep. Robert Garcia as their ranking member on the 47-person panel later Tuesday morning. The California Democrat defeated his remaining rival in the race, Rep. Stephen Lynch, after winning the support of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

The high-profile Oversight Committee handles issues related to government efficiency and accountability and would likely spearhead investigations into President Donald Trump if Democrats gain control of the House in 2026.

Crockett, who has cultivated a large social media following and is widely seen as a rising star in the party, officially jumped into the race to replace the committee’s former top Democrat, U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, after he died in May.

In a letter to colleagues announcing her bid, Crockett advocated for a more aggressive Democratic response to the Trump administration.

“Every hearing, every investigation, every public moment must serve the dual purpose of accountability and must demonstrate why a House Democratic majority is essential for America’s future,” Crockett wrote.

Many Democrats considered Crockett for the post but found her messaging style to be overzealous. Crockett previously faced criticism after referring to Gov. Greg Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels.” For the past 40 years, Abbott has been in a wheelchair after being paralyzed by a falling tree.

As Democrats grapple with their 2024 defeat and the death of several Democratic representatives, including Houston U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner, some in the party have called for younger leadership.

The battle for the oversight position was seen as a generational proxy fight between two younger candidates — Crockett, 44, and Garcia, 47 — and two older ones: Lynch, 70, and Rep. Kweisi Mfume, 76, who dropped out Tuesday before the full caucus vote.

A similar battle played out last year when Connolly won the ranking member spot by staving off a challenge from 35-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Connolly, 75, died of esophageal cancer five months later.

The defeat is the latest blow to Crockett’s leadership ambitions. She lost her November bid for Democratic Policy and Communications Committee chair, a high-ranking position in the caucus that helps shape the party’s messaging strategy.

The Dallas Democrat has lost elections before. She was defeated in her first race for Bowie County district attorney before being elected to chair the county’s Democratic Party. She went on to serve in the state House from 2021 to 2023 before arriving on Capitol Hill as a force in Democratic messaging.

