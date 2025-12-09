Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTexas News

Actions

Public viewing, vigil held for Brianna Aguilera in her hometown

Brianna Aguilera - Hillside Funeral & Cremation.png
Hillside Funerals &amp; Cremations/25 News
Brianna Aguilera - Hillside Funeral & Cremation.png
Posted

LAREDO, Texas (KXXV) — A public viewing is being held Monday night to celebrate Brianna Aguilera's life, the Texas A&M student who died in Austin after the Texas A&M and Texas football game.

The public viewing is followed by a Vigil for the Deceased and Rosary.

On Tuesday, a Mass honoring her life will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 8:30 a.m., including a procession departing at 8 a.m. from the funeral home.

Following the Mass, a cremation service will be held, with a private burial at Calvary Catholic cemetery at a later date.

"Brianna is celebrated not only for her warmth and kindness but also for her unwavering determination to make a difference in the world," her obituary read.

You can view her obituary here.

A vigil was held in Laredo on Sunday night to celebrate Aguilera's life where dozens of community members held candles in her memory.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood