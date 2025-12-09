Public viewing, vigil held for Brianna Aguilera in her hometown

LAREDO, Texas (KXXV) — A public viewing is being held Monday night to celebrate Brianna Aguilera's life, the Texas A&M student who died in Austin after the Texas A&M and Texas football game.

The public viewing is followed by a Vigil for the Deceased and Rosary.

On Tuesday, a Mass honoring her life will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 8:30 a.m., including a procession departing at 8 a.m. from the funeral home.

Following the Mass, a cremation service will be held, with a private burial at Calvary Catholic cemetery at a later date.

"Brianna is celebrated not only for her warmth and kindness but also for her unwavering determination to make a difference in the world," her obituary read.

A vigil was held in Laredo on Sunday night to celebrate Aguilera's life where dozens of community members held candles in her memory.