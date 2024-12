AUSTIN, Texas — Presidential Electors across the U.S. meet Tuesday to cast official votes for the next President of the United States. The vote is set to confirm the return of former President Donald Trump.

Texas is one of the largest states, meaning it will contribute a large portion of the electoral votes. Texas makes up 40 of the 270 electoral votes.

Watch the Texas electoral process at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday by clicking here.