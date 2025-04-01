Watch Now
Paxton takes legal action against Dallas ISD over alleged sports law violations

AP Photo/Eric Gay
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, flanked by his staff, makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, Friday, May 26, 2023. An investigating committee says the Texas House of Representatives will vote Saturday on whether to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton.
AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a legal petition to depose key Dallas Independent School District officials as part of an investigation into whether the district is violating Texas law by allowing biological males to compete in girls’ sports.

In February, Paxton requested records from Dallas ISD amid concerns that the district had an unwritten policy encouraging students to alter birth certificates to bypass state regulations on interscholastic athletics.

The petition names Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, LGBT Youth Program Coordinator Mahoganie Gaston, and the Board of Trustees. Gaston stated that a male student could participate in girls’ sports if a parent changed the student’s birth certificate and that the district seeks “loopholes” to bypass the law.

“School districts must follow the law, keep our children safe, and end these insane ‘gender theory’ policies that ignore reality and encourage illegal actions,” Paxton said. “The systematic effort by Dallas ISD officials to circumvent Texas law will be exposed and stopped.”

