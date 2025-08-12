Palestine Police K9 missing for more than a week

PALESTINE, Texas (KXXV) — A Palestine Police Department K9 has been missing since Aug. 3 after he escaped during a storm.

Palestine PD says K9 Hondo was last seen the night of Sunday Aug. 3 in the area of Ft Houston Drive and Shadow Wood Drive. There was a storm that night and Hondo managed to escape after being let out into his handler's enclosed yard.

Since then, the police department has followed up on multiple reported sightings but none have led to his safe return home.

Hondo is a German Shepard that's black with gold and brown color. Hondo did not have a collar on but is microchipped.

Palestine Police Department

"We ask our community to keep sharing his photo and stay alert. Your help could be what brings Hondo home," the police department said on social media.

If you see Hondo or have any information, call (903) 729-2254 or call or text Officer F. Nino directly at (903) 922-9426.