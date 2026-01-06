Opening statements start in former Uvalde school officer's trial on Tuesday

NUECES COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Opening statements begin Tuesday in the criminal trial of former Uvalde school police officer, Adrian Gonzalez, who's facing multiple counts of child endangerment, abandonment of a child during the May 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting.

Gonzalez has been charged with 29 counts of child endangerment, is alleged to have neglected his duty and training during the chaotic response to the shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Gonzalez has pleaded not guilty, with his lawyers arguing he is being a scapegoat for a broader law enforcement failure.

Watch opening statements here:

