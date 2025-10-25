Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person taken to the hospital following a shooting at an Austin public library

"This was NOT an active shooter incident, but rather an isolated incident with one suspect and one victim," Austin Police say.
AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — One person was taken to the hospital after Austin Police received a call about a shooting at the Austin Central Library on West Cesar Chavez shortly after 12 p.m.

Austin PD says the caller heard a gunshot and when officers arrived, they found one victim and they were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is stable.

The suspect was taken into police custody at 1:26 p.m. in South Austin.

"This was NOT an active shooter incident, but rather an isolated incident with one suspect and one victim," Austin Police say.

A shelter in place was sent out for the surrounding area, but it has since been lifted.

Watch the Austin Police Department media briefing at City Hall here:

