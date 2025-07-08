Odessa Police confirm death of Officer Bailey Martin in flood

ODESSA, Texas (KXXV) — An Odessa police officer was found dead following the devastating floods that swept through Texas, officials confirmed.
Officer Bailey Martin with the Odessa Police Department was found on July 7, and positive identification and notification of next of kin were completed last night. Bailey is currently at a facility in Travis County.
The Odessa Police Department released a statement:
We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy during this difficult time, as they have not only lost Bailey but also several other family members. Our prayers go out to them and to everyone affected by this devastating natural disaster. At this time, all OPD officers are wearing mourning bands over their badges, and all flags in front of OPD have been lowered to half-staff. The Odessa Police Department would like to encourage the citizens of Odessa to replace their porch lights with blue bulbs for the rest of the week in remembrance of Bailey.
Odessa Police Department