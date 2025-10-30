No more monkey business: Plano PD called out for pet monkey loose in a Spirit Halloween store

PLANO, Texas (KXXV) — A monkey was loose in a Spirit Halloween store in Plano on Monday, prompting police to come and check it out.
Employees at the Spirit Halloween store saw the monkey enter with it's owner, and employees contacted police.
After the monkey was seen on police body cam footage swinging from the ceiling for a few minutes, it was coaxed down with a cookie and jumped into its owner's arms.
From the time officers arrived on scene and activated their body cameras, the whole incident took less than five minutes.
Neither the monkey, nor any customers, were hurt.
Below is a response from Spirit Halloween:
"Thank you for reaching out regarding the recent incident at our Spirit Halloween store in Plano, Texas.
We can confirm that a monkey did enter the store. Our team responded quickly and contacted local authorities, who arrived promptly on the scene. In a rather unexpected turn, the monkey was safely coaxed with a cookie. The monkey was tagged with identification, and returned to its owner without incident.
We’re grateful to our staff and local responders for handling the situation swiftly and safely. While this is certainly not a typical day at Spirit Halloween, we’re glad it ended on a positive note."
- Lisa Barr, VP Spirit Marketing & Creative