Nearly $2M in emergency grants awarded to rural hospitals impacted by Texas flooding

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is awarding over $1.9 million in grant money to hospitals in Kerrville and Llano impacted by recent catastrophic floods.

“Our healthcare professionals are working tirelessly on the front lines to help heal Texans who have been injured during these devastating floods,” said Gov. Abbott. “This over $1.9 million in emergency funding will help repair damages to Kerrville and Llano hospitals and equipment, provide staffing support, and address any operational issues to ensure Texans continue to receive the quality care they need. I thank all our first responders and healthcare personnel for working day and night to protect and care for their fellow Texans in impacted communities.”

Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville will receive $1.5 million of emergency hardship grants and Llano Regional Hospital will receive more than $396,000.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to support these hospitals in Kerrville and Llano as they continue to provide much-needed services to their communities,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young. “Serving Texans is our priority, and these resources allow these hospitals to continue helping those who need it most right now.”

The emergency harship grants will help the hospitals cover unplanned expenses related to the July 4 flood and can be used to repair structural damage, fix equipment, provide staffing support and address operational issues.