Multiple people injured in high-rise explosion in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a high-rise in downtown Houston, the Houston Fire Department says.

HFD says crews responded just after 11 a.m. on Thursday to a reported fire at a high-rise fire at 1319 Texas Avenue. The initial reports are that there was an issue with a boiler that resulted in the explosion.

Multiple people have been reported injured. Due to the reported explosion, HFD HAZMAT has been added as a precaution.

The building is a Holiday Inn that is currently under construction and not yet open to the public. The site says it plans to open in December.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.