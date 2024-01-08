Multiple injuries reported after gas explosion at Fort Worth hotel: WFAA

EDITOR'S NOTE : Like 25 News in Waco, WFAA in Dallas is an ABC affiliate.

UPDATE

Officers and firefighters are responding to a Fort Worth hotel after there was a possible gas explosion on Monday afternoon.

Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Craig Trojacek said during a press conference on Monday afternoon that officers received a structure fire call at 810 Houston St., where the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel is located. After that, they received multiple calls about a type of explosion.

Trojacek said they they are trying to confirm if there was a gas leak and that there is a smell of gas in downtown, but it's unclear if the smell was caused from the explosion itself of if it is what caused the explosion, and that they are investigating.

He also said there are reports the explosion started in the restaurant of the hotel, Musume, and that there is some construction being done at the restaurant, but FWFD is not 100% sure where the explosion started at this time.

FWFD said in a tweet that that explosion was likely caused by a gas leak but are still waiting to confirm.

Fort Worth City Council Member Carlos Flores said in a Facebook post that there was a gas leak and an explosion on West 7th Street and Houston Street.

Officials have reported 20 injuries so far and no fatalities. Of the patients, only one is critical, four had serious injuries, and the rest suffered minor injuries. One hotel employee was missing but has been found, police say, and another person is still missing.

Of the injured, 15 were taken to the hospital, and one person with minor injuries took themselves to the hospital. It's unclear where exactly the injured were at the time of the explosion.

First responders are still searching throughout the building for any more victims, Trojacek said. They are still assessing the integrity of the building.

Atmos Energy is also on scene and released a statement saying their technicains responded to a call at the building at the request of FWFD.

"Gas has been isolated to the affected area, and we will continue to assist the Fort Worth Fire and Police Departments and all officials in support of their investigation," Atmos said in a statement.

The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates oil and gas in Texas, also said in a stateent they are sending an inspector to the scene of the explosion to investigate.

Police said they closed off a two-block radius around the hotel.

David Brymer lives eight blocks away from the hotel and said he was in bed when the explosion went off.

"It shook my bed," Brymer said.

He said he then made his way toward the site, and could hear sirens nonstop.

"You could smell the gas in the air," Brymer said. "I thought it was an earthquake."

Brymer said he didn't hear anything, just felt a strong shake.

"I hope the building doesn't fall and hope everyone's OK," Brymer said.

Josh Babb, the co-founder of Musume, said all of the restaurant are devastated by the explosion at the hotel, the home of their restaurant.

"Luckily, Musume was closed during the time of the explosion, so we had no customers dining and limited employees working," Babb said in a statement.

Three Musume employees were injured, Babb said, but are being treated at a hospital and are in stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY

