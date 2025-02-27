Measles case reported in Rockwall County; 1st case confirmed in North Texas

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — According to Rockwall County officials, there is a confirmed case of measles in an adult resident in North Texas that was reported on Tuesday.

Officials do not believe the case is connected to the West Texas outbreak, but say they are closely monitoring the situation to identify and address any new cases.

Early Signs and Symptoms of Measles:

• Fever: Often high (may exceed 104°F).

• Cough: One of the earliest indicators, alongside a runny nose and sneezing.

• Runny Nose (Coryza): Nasal congestion and discharge are common.

• Red or Irritated Eyes (Conjunctivitis): Eyes may become sensitive to light.

• Koplik Spots: Small white spots that may appear inside the cheeks or on the tongue, usually before the rash.

• Rash: Typically appears 3-5 days after the initial symptoms, beginning on the face and spreading downward to the rest of the body.

Preventive Measures and Recommendations:

1. Vaccination: The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to prevent measles. Check your immunization records and ensure you and your family members are up to date.

2. Protect High-Risk Groups: Individuals with weakened immune systems (e.g., due to chemotherapy or certain medical conditions), older adults, and very young children need extra caution to avoid exposure.

3. Stay Home If You’re Ill: If you develop symptoms, isolate yourself at home and consult a healthcare professional to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

4. Wash Hands Frequently: Regular handwashing with soap and water helps minimize the spread of infectious diseases.