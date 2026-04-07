Lt. Gov. Patrick continues push to block Camp Mystic license as Texas Rangers join investigation

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick intensified his campaign to prevent Camp Mystic from reopening this summer, writing a second letter to state health officials as new criminal investigations into the deadly 2025 floods. The letter notes significant developments in the case, including the involvement of the Texas Rangers in a criminal investigation.

In his April 7 letter to the commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, Patrick urged the agency to prioritize safety and block the camp's operating license until all investigations are complete.

"I urge you to prioritize safety and do everything in your power to ensure Camp Mystic and/or their operators are not allowed to operate until the facts are in, these investigations are resolved, and DSHS can ensure that campers are safe this summer," Patrick wrote.

According to Patrick's letter, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that "The Texas Rangers are now assisting the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) in an investigation regarding complaints of neglect by Camp Mystic in Kerr County during the July 4, 2025, floods."

The lieutenant governor also disclosed that DSHS has received more than 600 separate complaints and requests regarding the camp's license renewal.

The July 2025 flooding at the Hunt, Texas, camp resulted in the deaths of 25 girls between ages 8 and 10, two teenage counselors, and camp director Dick Eastland. The tragedy occurred during flash flooding along the Guadalupe River.

Patrick criticized the camp's response to the tragedy, noting that its website does not acknowledge the deaths, fails to mention that the search for one camper continues, and still lists Eastland as being in charge of operations.

The Texas Senate established a General Investigating Committee on the July 2025 Flooding Events, which will meet jointly with a corresponding House committee this spring. Patrick said he expects these committees to determine whether corrective actions are necessary before allowing the camp to reopen.

Despite the ongoing investigations, Patrick noted that Camp Mystic continues soliciting applications for the 2026 summer season and appears to be planning to seek license renewal.

The camp has not publicly responded to Patrick's latest letter or the expanded criminal investigation.