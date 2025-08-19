Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick formally launches 2026 re-election campaign

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick announced he's launching his 2026 campaign for re-election on Tuesday, alongside his Texas Senate 2026 Team of candidates.

"Today, I formally launch my 2026 re-election campaign. After a very successful regular Session and after passing all the 38 bills on the Special Session twice, I’m ready to hit the ground running for my re-election. With the help of my Texas Senate, we've accomplished so much, but there is more work to be done. This Session, we have virtually eliminated school property taxes for the average senior for the rest of their life and cut school property taxes nearly in half for those under 65. I'm committed to continuing to lower property taxes in the Sessions ahead. We must continue to build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Texas for generations to come." - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

In his formal announcement, Lt. Gov. Patrick also revealed a major media buy covering all 20 media markets across the state of Texas, through broadcast, cable, and streaming services.

"Lt. Governor Patrick and the Senate candidates are running to continue to deliver a bold conservative vision for Texas. It's an exciting milestone that shows the strength and momentum behind our campaign," said Allen Blakemore, Texans for Dan Patrick senior strategist.