Local Amber Alert issued for abducted 50-day-old infant boy from Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — A local Amber Alert has been issued by Texas Department of Public Safety in connection to the disappearance of a 50-day-old infant boy, Armani Woods.

Police believe the infant was last seen with Kayla Washington, 32, who is described as Black, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5’2” and weighing around 135 lbs.

Washington was last seen wearing a dark navy blue shirt and black sweatpants.

Authorities say they were last seen in Austin Monday night around 7:30 p.m.

The infant is described as Black, with brown eyes, approximately 1’10” in height, weighing 14 lbs, and has unknown hair color.

The Austin Police Department is leading the investigation.

Anyone who sees the infant or Washington, or who has any information on their whereabouts, is urged to call 911 immediately.

