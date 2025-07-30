Legislation on agenda for Disaster Preparedness & Flooding Committee

KERRVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Disaster Preparedness & Flooding, Select Committee for the Texas House and Senate meet in Kerrville, Texas on July 31.

SB 13

Relating to the provision by a political subdivision of credits against impact fees to builders and developers for certain water conservation and reuse projects.

Referred to committee on 7/24

SB 25

Relating to emergency warning systems operated by municipalities and counties.

Referred to committee on 7/21

SB 26

Relating to a disaster recovery loan program for small and micro-businesses.

Referred to committee on 7/21

SB 28

Relating to the Internet posting of localized health and safety alerts by a municipality or county.

Referred to committee on 7/21

SB 35

Relating to flood safety requirements for youth camps located near rivers, creeks, and streams.

Referred to committee on 7/21

SB 41

Relating to floodlight and evacuation notice requirements for youth camp flood safety.

Referred to committee on 7/28

SB 43

Relating to an exemption from the requirement to obtain a permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for certain dams or reservoirs operated and maintained for the purposes of erosion, floodwater, and sediment control.

Referred to committee on 7/28

SB 49

Relating to youth camp emergency operations plans, including camp staff and volunteer training and camper safety drills.

Referred to committee on 7/28

As of July 30, only one House bill have been referred to the committee.

HB 2

Relating to the creation and operation of the Texas Interoperability Council and a grant program administered by the council.

Referred to committee on 7/30

However, there are measure filed in the House related to the Hill Country floods or disasters.

HB 121

Relating to memorial plaques for the victims of the 2025 Hill Country flood.

HB 109

Relating to a disaster recovery loan program for small and micro-businesses.

HB 108

Relating to a guide on preparing for and responding to a flooding disaster.