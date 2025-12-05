Lawyer for parents of Brianna Aguilera hold a press conference

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — The attorney representing the parents of 19-year-old Brianna Aguilera who died last week in Austin following the Texas A&M and Texas football game hold a press conference Friday.

Austin Police announced on Thursday that her death was ruled a suicide. But Aguilera's family is questioning the timeline given by police.

Tony Buzbee says the autopsy for Aguilera is not yet finished, and the medical examiner has not ruled her death a suicide, nor finished a toxicology screening or rape kit.

Buzbee also noted that Aguilera's wallet is missing from her belongings.

The family and their attorney is now calling in the Texas Rangers to investigate.

Watch part of the press conference here: