Kerrville PD releases 911 calls, capturing minutes leading up to and during deadly July 4 floods

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Kerrville Police Department is releasing the 911 calls that came in from July 4, 2025, when deadly floods swept through Kerr County and killed over 130 people.

Police have warned that the 911 calls are underacted and "highly distressing," especially for families who were impacted by the floods.

Kerrville PD also outlined the total calls each hour on July 4, with the most 911 calls coming in between 4 and 5 a.m.

450 AM Camp La Junta Call

451 AM HTR Trailer Park

911 call per hour:

12 a.m. - 1 a.m. - 1 call

1 a.m. - 2 a.m. - 0 calls

2 a.m. - 3 a.m. - 2 calls

3 a.m. - 4 a.m. - 50 calls

4 a.m. - 5 a.m. - 122 calls

5 a.m. - 6 a.m. - 90 calls

6 a.m. - 7 a.m. - 84 calls

7 a.m. - 8 a.m. - 72 calls

8 a.m. - 9 a.m. - 54 calls

9 a.m. - 10 a.m. - 24 calls

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - 28 calls

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - 28 calls

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - 10 calls

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. - 7 calls

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. - 12 calls

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. - 9 calls

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. - 7 calls

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - 7 calls

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. -14 calls

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. - 4 calls

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. - 10 calls

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. - 5 calls

10 p.m. - 11 p.m. - 2 calls

25 News is actively listening to the more than 20 hours of 911 calls and will continue updating this article.