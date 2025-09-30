Interactive Harry Potter exhibit, fan-experience coming this fall to Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — All aboard the magical train to Howarts - in Dallas. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Imagine, and Eventim Live have announced that the U.S. tour of Harry Potter™: The Exhibition that arrives in Dallas at Pepper Square on Oct. 24, 2025.

This record-setting exhibition, which has already enchanted more than 4 million fans worldwide, invites visitors to immerse themselves in the magical world of Harry Potter and beyond this fall.

The expansive, behind-the-scenes experience celebrates the iconic moments, characters, settings, and magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts™ film series, as well as highlights from the Tony Award-winning Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Guests will have the chance to feast their eyes on authentic film props, original costumes, and explore crafted environments brought to life with state-of-the-art immersive design and technology.

“This exhibition celebrates the extended world of Harry Potter like no other touring exhibition has done before. With its family-friendly environment and great appreciation for storytelling and adventure, North Texas is the perfect place for fans and families of all ages to experience the magic of the wizarding world. We can't wait to share it with visitors from near and far when we open this fall." - Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine

Since its world premiere in Philadelphia in February 2022, Harry Potter: The Exhibition has traveled to major cities around the globe and is currently on display in Salt Lake City, Krakow, Melbourne, and Abu Dhabi.

Gallery Highlights

From Page to Screen Gallery - This area showcases a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone encased in a Gringotts-inspired vault, surrounded by inspirational video and literary quotes, reconnecting guests to the story as they first walk into the exhibition.

Hogwarts Castle Gallery - Features an immersive multimedia experience with iconic elements like the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder’s Map, where guests will see their name appear, prompting them to continue exploring the exhibition.

The Great Hall Gallery - A space allowing visitors to celebrate magical and seasonal moments in its iconic architecture.

The Hogwarts Houses - A gallery that sets the foundation for the exhibition experience, allowing guests the opportunity to get personalized moments with the Hogwarts house they select during their pre-registration. While guests may gravitate towards one house, this gallery will enable visitors to experience all four Hogwarts houses in a celebratory hall featuring the iconic Sorting Hat, perfect for photo ops, while surrounded by freshly designed house crests on meticulously created stained glass windows.

Hogwarts Classrooms - These rooms are filled with iconic props, creatures, and costumes from the magical world. Visitors will interact with magical lessons and games through digital touchscreens to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets about iconic classroom moments. They will brew potions in the Potions Classroom, predict the future in Divination, pot a mandrake in the Herbology Greenhouse, and use their digital wand to defeat a boggart in Defense Against the Dark Arts.

Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest - This space offers an interactive Patronus charm experience. Guests will then uncover iconic creatures, such as centaurs and Acromantula, hidden in the forest and explore inside a recreation of Hagrid’s Hut.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.