Houston airports closing at 12 a.m. Tuesday due to winter weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — Due to hazardous road conditions through Houston, flight operations at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Ellington Airport (EFD) will be temporarily suspended during the forecasted winter storm starting at 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Travelers with existing travel plans must contact their airline for rebooking options, and travelers must refrain from driving to the airports," officials said.

"While there will be no departing or arriving flights, our dedicated teams will remain on-site 24-7, working diligently to prepare for a swift and safe return to normal operations when weather permits."

"Houston airports will deploy snowplows and heavy machinery to clear the airfield and prepare for a safe return to operations as soon as weather conditions allow."