Hearing Wednesday to set execution date for Robert Roberson

PALESTINE, Texas (KXXV) — A hearing Wednesday morning will determine the new execution date for Robert Roberson, a Texas man who last year had been set to become the first person in the U.S. to be put to death for a murder conviction tied to a diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome.

A hearing is set for 10 a.m. in the 3rd District Court in Palestine. Smith County District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson will decide whether to proceed with Attorney General Ken Paxton's request Roberson be executed on Oct. 16.

Roberson, 58, was convicted of the 2002 killing of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis. Prosecutors say he violently shook his daughter, causing severe head trauma.