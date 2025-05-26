Grant funding to help improve parks in McLennan County, College Station

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved nearly $7 million in grants on May 22. The money will fund 24 trail construction and maintenance projects across the state.
McLennan County:
The Waco Motorcycle Club received $337,200 for improvements to the Waco Eagles Motocross Dirt Bike Park.
- renovating ten miles of trail
- parking
- entrance signage
- visitor building
- lighting
- fencing
College Station:
Texas Independence Park in Brazos County received $287,997 for the west phase trails project.
- construction of three miles of natural surface multi-use trail
- .73-mile concrete trail connections with benches and trash cans
