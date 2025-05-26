Grant funding to help improve parks in McLennan County, College Station

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved nearly $7 million in grants on May 22. The money will fund 24 trail construction and maintenance projects across the state.

McLennan County:

The Waco Motorcycle Club received $337,200 for improvements to the Waco Eagles Motocross Dirt Bike Park.



renovating ten miles of trail

parking

entrance signage

visitor building

lighting

fencing



College Station:

Texas Independence Park in Brazos County received $287,997 for the west phase trails project.



construction of three miles of natural surface multi-use trail

.73-mile concrete trail connections with benches and trash cans

You can see the full list here.