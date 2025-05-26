Watch Now
NewsTexas News

Actions

Grant funding to help improve parks in McLennan County, College Station

Texas Parks and Wildlife.jpg
TPWD
Texas Parks and Wildlife.jpg
Posted

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved nearly $7 million in grants on May 22. The money will fund 24 trail construction and maintenance projects across the state.

McLennan County:
The Waco Motorcycle Club received $337,200 for improvements to the Waco Eagles Motocross Dirt Bike Park.

  • renovating ten miles of trail
  • parking
  • entrance signage
  • visitor building
  • lighting
  • fencing

College Station:
Texas Independence Park in Brazos County received $287,997 for the west phase trails project.

  • construction of three miles of natural surface multi-use trail
  • .73-mile concrete trail connections with benches and trash cans

You can see the full list here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood