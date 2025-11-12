Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Governor Greg Abbott talks property tax reform as part of re-election campaign

TYLER, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott is making a stop in Tyler as part of his campaign to hold a Texas Taxpayer Empowerment event, where he is outlining his plan to empower Texas taxpayers and provide meaningful property tax relief.

Watch the press conference here:

The governor will be joined by Representative Daniel Alders, Representative Jay Dean, Representative Cole Hefner, Representative Brent Money, Representative Joanne Shofner, and other local officials.

