AMARILLO, Texas (KXXV) — A bill banning smartphones in classrooms while school is in session will get Governor Greg Abbott's signature on Friday.

The governor will ceremonially sign the legislation approved during the 89th Legislative Session during a stop in Amarillo on August 1.

Under House Bill 1481, K-12 public school students cannot use their cell phones during the regular school day. It takes effect September 1.

You can read more about the law here.