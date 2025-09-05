WATCH: Governor Abbott signs Camp Safety Bill

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott is holding a bill signing ceremony at the Governor's Mansion on Friday for legislation passed during the second special session, including a camp safety bill known as the "Heaven's 27 Camp Safety Bill Act."

Watch the bill signing ceremony here:



Lawmakers passed the camp safety bill late Wednesday night, along with Senate Bill 1, the "Youth Camper Act," two months after the deadly Hill Country floods.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Senator Charles Perry, State Representative Drew Darby and families that have been impacted by the July 4 floods.