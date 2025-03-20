Governor Abbott announces $239 million in grants to expand mental health care access in rural Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is awarding $239 million in construction grants to enhance access to inpatient mental health care in rural areas of Texas.

These grants aim to help rural communities treat and stabilize patients with acute psychiatric conditions locally, eliminating the need for patients to travel to larger cities.

“Texas is committed to expanding access to essential mental health services, ensuring that all Texans receive the care they need, regardless of where they live,” Governor Abbott said. “This $239 million investment will expand inpatient mental health services, allowing rural communities to treat patients closer to home. I commend the Texas Legislature and the HHSC for their ongoing efforts to improve mental health care access across the state.”

Scott Schalchlin, Deputy Executive Commissioner for the HHSC Health and Specialty Care System, said, “HHSC is dedicated to collaborating with the Legislature to increase access to quality behavioral health resources. This program empowers hospitals and local governments to provide mental health services tailored to their communities, ensuring more people receive care where they live.”

The funding will support the creation of up to 332 mental health beds across four communities. Specific awards include:



$85 million for up to 100 beds at DHR Health in Edinburg.

$64 million for renovations and expansion, adding 72 beds at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont.

$50 million to expand the Montgomery County Mental Health Treatment Facility in Conroe by up to 100 beds.

$40 million for a new facility in Victoria County with up to 60 beds.

Governor Abbott and the 88th Texas Legislature approved funding to construct or expand four mental health facilities.

At least 50% of the beds will be designated for forensic patients, who are individuals admitted for competency restoration through the criminal justice system.