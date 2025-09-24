Gov. Abbott, Texas senators respond to deadly shooting at ICE facility in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — State and national leaders are taking to social media following Wednesday morning's deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas.

25 News received the below statement from an ICE Spokesman:

“ICE and Dallas police have secured the scene at our Dallas field office, where a shooter opened fire on the facility this morning, firing indiscriminately at the building, including at a transport van in the sallyport. We can confirm that three detainees were shot in the van and two are deceased. The shooter is also deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No ICE officers were physically injured, and we are working alongside the FBI and local law enforcement on this ongoing investigation.” - ICE Spokesman

Governor Greg Abbott and other Texas leaders are reacting to the shooting.

Texas fully supports ICE 💯Both the Texas Dept. of Public Safety & Texas National Guard work closely with ICE.This assassination will NOT slow our arrest, detention, & deportation of illegal immigrants.We will work with ICE & the Dallas Police Dept. to get to the bottom of… — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 24, 2025

Gov. Abbott said he's assured federal officials that the state will provide all necessary resources to investigate the shooting.

"While we don't know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

Senator John Cornyn also reacting on social media, calling the shooting "horrific."

Horrific. While law enforcement investigates, I am keeping everyone impacted in my prayers. My staff have been in touch with federal & local officials in Dallas, and we will make sure all resources are brought to bear in the investigation. Thank you to all first responders who… https://t.co/d7f4nmqhtZ — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 24, 2025

Sen. Ted Cruz during a press conference Wednesday morning condemned the political rhetoric surrounding ICE and Border Patrol, saying, "this must stop."

"To every politician who is using rhetoric demonizing ICE and demonizing CBP - stop. To every politican demanding that ICE agents be doxxed and calling for people to go after their families - stop. This has very real consequences," Cruz said.