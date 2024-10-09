Gov. Abbott, Texas leadership announce $50M towards Hurricane Beryl, Derecho debris removal

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — In May 2024, the state of Texas was hit by Hurricane Beryl and a Derecho Storm, which caused thousands of dollars in damages.

This Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of $50 million to help with the removal of debris in disaster-declared counties.

"As many across the country experience a lack of and delayed funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Texas is providing $50 million in emergency funds to assist impacted communities in their ongoing efforts to remove debris," Gov. Abbott said.

"I thank my legislative and state partners for helping to quickly make these funds available for our fellow Texans. Working together, Texas will ensure that our communities have the necessary resources to prepare, respond, and recover from severe weather."

Most cities and counties in areas impacted by storm debris are responsible for costs associated with debris removal until federal aid is available to reimburse a portion of those expenses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency had a lack of funding and delayed reimbursements for eligible expenses, resulting in the State of Texas taking immediate action to provide critical assistance to impacted communities across 122 counties and help alleviate the burden as they continue to rebuild.

Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick was also was a part of the approval plan.

"Hurricane Beryl and the Derecho left several counties with extensive debris removal costs, so as Legislative Budget Board Co-Chair, I fully support making funds available to help pay these costs," Lieutenant Gov. Patrick said.

Officials are also working on the state of Texas having the necessary resources to prepare and respond to severe weather.

The funds will be administered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management with assistance from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.