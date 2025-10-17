Gov. Abbott mobilizes state resources as Texas wildfires risk rises

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management on Friday to mobilize additional state wildfire response resources as drought and critically dry vegetation, along with elevated winds and above‑average temperatures, increase the threat of wildfires across large areas of the state.

“Texas is taking swift action against potential wildfire threats across our state. Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to mobilize additional state wildfire response resources to assist local communities with any potential wildfire outbreaks. I strongly urge Texans to create an emergency plan, limit any activities that can cause a spark, and heed the guidance of local officials to keep yourself and your family safe.”

- Gov. Greg Abbott

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the rapid onset of drought across much of Texas has significantly increased fire potential.

Over the next several days, higher wind speeds, above‑average temperatures and critically dry vegetation are expected to contribute to increased wildfire activity, especially in West Texas, the Panhandle, South Plains, Big Country, Texoma, Central Texas, East Texas and Southeast Texas.

The Wildland Fire Preparedness Level remains at Level 3, indicating wildfire activity is affecting multiple regions. More than 80 fires burned more than 1,800 acres statewide in the past week.

At the direction of the governor, the following state resources are available to support local wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): More than 450 state, local and out‑of‑state firefighters and support personnel; more than 150 pieces of equipment, including fire engines, bulldozers and motor graders; and more than 35 federally contracted firefighting aircraft, including large air tankers, super scoopers and helicopters.

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages with medics, ambulances and all‑terrain vehicles.

Texas Division of Emergency Management: State of Texas Incident Management Team to coordinate deployed resources.

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions.

Texas Department of Public Safety: Troopers to patrol roadways and assist stranded motorists.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game wardens and state park police.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Animal Health Commission: Disaster assessment and recovery agents and AgriLife extension agents to support agricultural and livestock needs.

Texas Animal Health Commission and Texas Department of Agriculture: Coordinating animal and agricultural resource needs.

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utilities.

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring natural gas supply and communicating with the oil and gas industry.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air, water and wastewater monitoring.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Personnel to provide information through the 2‑1‑1 Texas Information Referral Network.

The Texas Emergency Management Council is also monitoring a potential severe‑weather event across North and Northeast Texas that could bring thunderstorms, large hail, damaging winds, possible tornadoes, heavy rain and flash flooding. Officials urged residents to monitor local forecasts and follow instructions from emergency officials.

State officials urged Texans to take wildfire prevention and preparedness steps now:

Make an emergency plan and identify evacuation routes.

Limit activities that can create sparks, including outdoor burning and use of equipment that can throw sparks.

Keep emergency supplies, including water and medications, accessible.

Stay informed via local officials and weather alerts.

Gov. Abbott has amended the state disaster declaration for wildfire impacts, activated additional wildfire response resources, and directed TDEM to activate state wildfire response capabilities.

