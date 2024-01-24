Gov. Abbott issues statement on 'Texas' constitutional right to self-defense' following Supreme Court ruling

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement on "Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself" on Wednesday afternoon.

The statement is in regards to the Supreme Court ruling that would allow the removal of razor wire on the Texas-Mexico border.

Gov. Abbott's statement from his official website reads as follows:

"The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now," reads the statement. "President Biden has instructed his agencies to ignore federal statutes that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants. The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary."