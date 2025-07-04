Gov. Abbott issues statement on Hill Country flooding

The following state emergency response resources are available to support local flood response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas A&M Task Force 3): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas National Guard: High profile vehicles to aid stranded motorists, Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews to assist with clearing of roadways

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles