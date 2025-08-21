Gov. Abbott gives remarks, announces Flood Relief Funding Efforts in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott is in Kerrville on Thursday, delivering remarks and announcing Flood Relief Efforts to help support long-term relief following the July 4 floods.

Gov. Abbott is joined by Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country CEO Austin Dickson, Hunt ISD Superintendent Luci Harmon, and other federal, state and local officials, as well as business, community and nonprofit leaders.

Watch the press conference here: