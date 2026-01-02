Gov. Abbott formally demands extradition of suspect in death of commissioner appointee Eddy Betancourt

TEXAS (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott release a statement Friday, formally demanding the immediate extradition of the suspect in the death of Texas Facilities Commissioner Eddy Betancourt.

According to KRGV, Betancourt was shot and killed on Dec. 27, 2025 in McAllen. Officers found Betancourt "not responsive" at the scene with no pulse and "appeared to be injured by gunshot."

The McAllen Police Department identified 60-year-old Reynaldo Mata-Rios as the suspect in the shooting death of Betancourt and a warrant was issued for Mata-Rios for murder.

“Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by the senseless murder of Commissioner Eddy Betancourt, whose life was tragically taken on Saturday. Betancourt was a patriot who served as Texas Facilities Commissioner with integrity and professionalism. I am formally demanding that President Claudia Sheinbaum and the Mexican government coordinate with the U.S. government to extradite alleged murderer Reynaldo Mata-Rios to Texas so he can face justice. Those who harm Texans must not be allowed to flee ‘across the Rio Grande’ and from there ‘taunt and defy the citizens of Texas,’ as Governor Coke stated almost 150 years ago. Instead, the Mexican government—if it wishes to be deemed ‘a friendly power’—must refuse to be ‘a sanctuary and place of refuge’ for those who murder Texans and ensure that they will go through due process and face the consequences of their actions." - Gov. Greg Abbott

On the Texas State Directory website, Betancourt's position on the commission is listed as open, with the most recent update saying:

"Hidalgo County joins the Mission community in mourning the loss of Eddy Betancourt, a respected businessman and dedicated public servant. Known for his thoughtful leadership and willingness to serve, Betancourt played an important role in advancing both local and state initiatives that benefited the Rio Grande Valley.”

The Mission businessman and Gov. Abbott appointee is remembered by his community as a hard worker and a great friend.

In a statement, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez expressed condolences.

“On behalf of Hidalgo County, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and many friends of Eddy Betancourt. Eddy was a tireless advocate for our community. His leadership, generosity, and passion for service made a lasting impact on our county. He will be remembered with great respect and gratitude.” - Judge Richard Cortez, Hidalgo County

Joe Daniel Olivarez, chairman of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors, issued the following statement in full: