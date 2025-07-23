Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTexas News

Actions

First hearing Wednesday for Texas committee addressing natural disasters

texas and us flag.PNG
 Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
The 1836 Project, an advisory committee created by the Texas Legislature last year to promote “patriotic education” about the state’s history, approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will be shared with Texans when they get a new driver’s license.
texas and us flag.PNG
Posted
and last updated

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The joint Select Committees on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding is set to hold its first hearing on Wednesday to address the recent severe flooding in the Hill Country and other areas.

“The creation of both the House and Senate’s Select Committees on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding is just the beginning of the Legislature looking at every aspect of this tragic event,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Members are tasked with investigating the state's response to the recent floods. They will also review flood warning systems, communications used in emergencies, and relief funding. The goal is to improve overall disaster preparedness and recovery.

The Senate Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding will include:

  • Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, Chairman
  • Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, Vice Chair
  • Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston
  • Sen. César Blanco, D-El Paso
  • Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels
  • Sen. Adam Hinojosa, R-Corpus Christi
  • Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham
  • Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio
  • Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown

The House Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness members include:

  • Ken King, Chair
  • Armando Martinez, Vice-Chair
  • Greg Bonnen
  • Drew Darby
  • Ann Johnson
  • AJ Louderback
  • Joe Moody
  • Wes Virdell
  • Terry Wilson

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood