First hearing Wednesday for Texas committee addressing natural disasters

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The joint Select Committees on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding is set to hold its first hearing on Wednesday to address the recent severe flooding in the Hill Country and other areas.

“The creation of both the House and Senate’s Select Committees on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding is just the beginning of the Legislature looking at every aspect of this tragic event,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Members are tasked with investigating the state's response to the recent floods. They will also review flood warning systems, communications used in emergencies, and relief funding. The goal is to improve overall disaster preparedness and recovery.

The Senate Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding will include:

Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, Chairman

Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, Vice Chair

Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston

Sen. César Blanco, D-El Paso

Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels

Sen. Adam Hinojosa, R-Corpus Christi

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham

Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio

Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown

The House Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness members include:

