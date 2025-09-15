'FAFO': Gov. Abbott sends warning to people who mock Charlie Kirk's death, following arrest at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott put out a warning to people who publicly mock the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, saying "FAFO."

The acronym, "[Expletive] Around and Find Out" is an Internet slang term, commonly used as a warning which means actions have consequences.

On Sunday night, Gov. Abbott took to X to repost a screenshot of video which shows a woman being placed in handcuffs after mocking a man memorializing the death of Kirk on the Texas Tech campus.

"This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination at Texas Tech. FAFO," the governor wrote.

This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Texas Tech. FAFO https://t.co/eaFMdWKsIS pic.twitter.com/q6z0X2tLLQ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 15, 2025

Last Friday, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced it will be investigating "reprehensible and inappropriate" posts made by school staff regarding Kirk's death.

The statement claims these posts could violate the educator code of ethics and will be examined for "sanctionable conduct."

According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, the TEA said on Monday it is reviewing at least 180 complaints of public school teachers and staff posting negative comments about Kirk following his assassination.

"While the exercise of free speech is a fundamental right we are all blessed to share, it does not give carte blanche authority to celebrate or sow violence against those that share differing beliefs and perspectives," said State Education Secretary Mike Morath, Commissioner of Education in the letter.