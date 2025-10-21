FAA issues ground stop at Houston airports due to staffing issues

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental airport and Houston's Hobby Airport Tuesday night due to staffing issues, according to a notice on the agency's website.

This ground stop affects departures to George Bush Intercontinental/Houston, including flights from the Dallas area, as well as surrounding airports in all of Texas, including parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkanasas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennesse and South Carolina.

According to the FAA, the ground stop at Houston's IAH is possible until 7 p.m. The ground stop for Houston's Hobby airport has already expired.