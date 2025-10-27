FAA issues ground delay at Dallas Fort Worth airport due to staffing

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas (KXXV) — The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) issued a ground delay until 10 p.m. at Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) Airport Monday due to staffing.

The ground delay is impacting all departures landing at DFW and flights are delayed on average about 18 minutes as of 2:30 p.m.

According to FlightAware, more than 8,700 flights were delayed on Sunday across the U.S., with staffing shortages leading to a temporary ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport and significant flight delays at Newark and Dallas.

On Saturday, there were 22 air traffic control facilities staffing triggers - the highest number since the shutdown started.

But air traffic controllers will receive their first "zero paychecks" on Tuesday after receiving a partial paycheck on Oct. 14.