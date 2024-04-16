ERCOT says state grid might not have enough power this week, but no official call to conserve

TEXAS — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said the state's power grid might enter a deficiency this week starting 4 p.m. Tuesday through midnight Thursday.

The state's grid operator said the problem lies in potential high temperatures impacting the grid at the same time scheduled plant maintenance outages are set to occur—which could lead a power emergency.

ERCOT may cancel the planned maintenance outages across the state to make sure there is enough power, but there is no official call for Texans to start conserving energy.

The grid operator said its looking to recover around 5,000 MW of lost generation.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

We're months away from triple-digit temperatures, but it looks like the state's power grid might already be in trouble.

ERCOT says Texas might not have enough power reserves from 4 p.m. Tuesday through midnight Thursday.

The problem is high temps could happen at the same time the system is undergoing maintenance, which could lead to a power emergency.

To make sure there's enough power, ERCOT may cancel planned maintenance outages at plants statewide.

The grid operator says its looks to recover around 5,000 megawatts of lost generatio, but there is not currently a call for energy conservation.