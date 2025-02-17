ERCOT issues Weather Watch ahead of forecasted 'extreme cold'

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from Wednesday, February 19 to Friday, February 21 ahead of forecasted extreme cold weather — grid conditions are expected to be normal.

"ERCOT is monitoring weather conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations," officials said.

"In anticipation of the extreme cold weather, ERCOT is coordinating preparation efforts with the Texas Energy Reliability Council, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, and other state agencies, as well as with Market Participants."

ERCOT encourages Texans to sign up for grid condition notifications here, and real-time grid conditions can be monitored at ercot.com.

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves, and there is no action necessary at this time.

Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found here.