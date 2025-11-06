Dallas, Houston airports will be impacted by FAA flight cuts starting Friday

TEXAS (KXXV) — Four airports in Texas will be impacted by historic reductions in air traffic, cutting flights by 10%, the Federal Aviation Administration announced.

The four Texas airports being impacted include, Dallas Love, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Houston Hobby, and George Bush Houston Intercontinental.

This is the first time in U.S. history that flight operations have been cut back due to a government shutdown. This is also the longest government shutdown on record.

This cutback could impact thousands of flights across the country.

Here is full list of 40 airports being impacted by the FAA flight cuts:

