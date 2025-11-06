Dallas, Houston airports will be impacted by FAA flight cuts starting Friday

TEXAS (KXXV) — Four airports in Texas will be impacted by historic reductions in air traffic, cutting flights by 10%, the Federal Aviation Administration announced.
The four Texas airports being impacted include, Dallas Love, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Houston Hobby, and George Bush Houston Intercontinental.
This is the first time in U.S. history that flight operations have been cut back due to a government shutdown. This is also the longest government shutdown on record.
This cutback could impact thousands of flights across the country.
Here is full list of 40 airports being impacted by the FAA flight cuts:
- Anchorage International
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
- Boston Logan International
- Baltimore/Washington International
- Charlotte Douglas International
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- Dallas Love
- Ronald Reagan Washington National
- Denver International
- Dallas/Fort Worth International
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
- Newark Liberty International
- Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
- Honolulu International
- Houston Hobby
- Washington Dulles International
- George Bush Houston Intercontinental
- Indianapolis International
- New York John F Kennedy International
- Las Vegas Harry Reid International
- Los Angeles International
- New York LaGuardia
- Orlando International
- Chicago Midway
- Memphis International
- Miami International
- Minneapolis/St Paul International
- Oakland International
- Ontario International
- Chicago O'Hare International
- Portland International
- Philadelphia International
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International
- San Diego International
- Louisville International
- Seattle/Tacoma International
- San Francisco International
- Salt Lake City International
- Teterboro
- Tampa International