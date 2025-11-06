UPDATE: Cause of death determined for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland

UPDATE 10:53 a.m.:

The Frisco Police Department revealed the cause of death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, and what led up to his passing.

Frisco Police say Kneeland suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police pursuit Wednesday night.

Authorities say around 10:39 p.m. Wednesday night, Frisco Police responded to assist Texas Department of Public Safety with finding a vehicle that evaded troopers during a pursuit that entered the city of Frisco.

After law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle, troopers found it minutes later, crashed on southbound Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway.

Initial reports say Kneeland ran away from the scene and officers started a search of the area with the help of FPD K-9 and Drone units.

During the search, authorities say Kneeland was expressing suicidal ideations. He was later found just after 1:30 a.m., deceased, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The cause and manner of death will be officially determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.

No additional details will be released and the investigation is ongoing.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the Kneeland family and friends." the Frisco Police Department said in a statement.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

ORIGINAL 9:23 a.m.:

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday the death of Marshawn Kneeland. The defensive end was 24.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

It is unclear how Kneeland died.