ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — Redrawing voting districts in Texas is one of the legislative items on the Special Session underway in the Texas Legislature.

On Juily 28, the Congressional Redistricting Committee will hear public testimony about the revised redistricting plan.

Monday's hearing will focus on the following districts:



1

3

4

5

6

12

13

19

24

25

26

30

32

33

The meeting will be held at the Rosebud Theatre on the University of Texas at Arlington campus.